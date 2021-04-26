MRLA launches online safety education course

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MLRA) announced the launch of its new online food safety education course.

SCRUB Club, the free online food safety course, was created for middle school-aged children and their families. It was designed to be used in the classroom or as a family.

SCRUB Club lesson plans and activities are provided for teachers, MRLA stated.

MRLA says SCRUB Club offers four courses online: Clean, Separate, Cook and Chill.

“Youth are spending more time in the kitchen cooking, and they need to know basic food safety for their health and well-being. The SCRUB Club will help ensure children and their families are consuming food that was properly prepared and stored, promoting good health,” said Amanda Smith, Executive Vice President, Education of the MRLA.

MRLA is also hosting a video contest. Teachers are encouraged to enter, and winners could receive $500. According to MRLA, any Michigan classroom that has 60% of its students complete the SCRUB Club food safety course can submit a video. Information on that contest and more can be online.

Winners will be announced June 4.

Lesson plans and activities on handwashing and cleanliness are available to teachers. Additionally, families can learn about food safety from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) MLRA reports.