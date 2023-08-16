Watch Now
Mighty Mac, Mackinaw City go dark for Lights Out Challenge

The lights may be out, but the sky will be illuminated like never before!
Posted at 8:26 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 08:26:45-04

MACKINAC BRIDGE — The gateway to the Upper Peninsula may look a little different Wednesday night— the Village of Mackinaw City and the Mackinac Bridge will be turning off their lights at 10 p.m.

It's part of the Headlands Lights Out Challenge from Headlands International Dark Sky Park to raise awareness for the impact of light pollution on our environment.

Safety lighting will stay on, but Mighty Mac's cable and tower lights will power down all night while the city will go dark for one hour.

The dark sky park is just a short drive from Mackinaw City, but offers amazing views of the night sky you can't see through the haze of outdoor lighting.

Light pollution has been discovered to disrupt migration and natural habits of animals, as well as impact the circadian rhythm we humans rely on for a healthy sleep cycle.

If you're interested in participating, simply flip your switch at 10 p.m. and close the curtains to ensure none of your indoor lighting interrupts the darkness.

Then look up! The night sky shows itself in greater detail with less ambient lighting from the ground, making for one stellar view.

Headlands International Dark Sky Park
Full moon over Headlands International Dark Sky Park, August 2022

Headlands is looking for selfies showing creative ways you turned off your outdoor lighting - just comment on their post and share your picture or video with the hashtag #LightsOut2023.

Watch it happen live here! Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Camera

