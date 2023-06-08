Michigan's bottle and can redemption rate has fallen to 75 percent since start of pandemic

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s bottle and can redemption rate has fallen to around 75 percent since the start of the pandemic, according to state data.

Prior to 2020, the Michigan Department of Treasury’s bottle deposit information shows the state’s redemption rate was close to 90 percent.

The drop means a $97.2 million loss to Michigan consumers when it comes to unclaimed deposit refunds.

“Every dime on a container not redeemed now adds up to $100 million every year for the State of Michigan and retailers. But worst of all, it is valuable material that can be used again to make more cans and bottles and other products, all while reducing carbon emissions,” a spokesperson for Schupan said in a statement.

The local recycling company is encouraging Michiganders to redeem those bottles and cans as they enjoy beverages this summer.

“It means more money in the consumer’s pocket and a cleaner, greener state,” they said.