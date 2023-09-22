Michigan woman's lotto win doubled

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Redford took home double what she expected after matching every number in the August 14 Powerball drawing.

“The day after the drawing, my husband checked the ticket and started yelling, ‘We won! We won!'," Latasha Robinson explained. "I thought he was joking and that there was no way we’d won big the first time I bought a Powerball ticket."

Robinson originally won $50,000, which was then doubled by the Power Play, giving her a total of $100,000.

She claimed her winnings at Michigan Lottery Headquarters in Lansing, telling them she planned to buy a house with the windfall.

The drawing on Friday, September 22 is the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot of the year, the 8th largest in the game's history.