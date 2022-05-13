Watch
Michigan to build 30 EV charging stations in state parks this year

Michigan Department of Natural Resources
View from Grand Haven Michigan State Park camp site.
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 13, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched an effort to install EV charging stations in Michigan's state parks.

The effort, which will be rolled out in phases, will start along Lake Michigan and parks along the western side of the state this summer. It will begin at the Warren Dunes State Park in the southwest corner of the Lower Peninsula and move north through state parks at Holland and Grand Haven, Ludington, Orchard Beach, Leelanau, and Petoskey on the Lake Michigan shoreline and additional points inland.

An estimated total of 30 charging stations are scheduled to be installed beginning in June and continuing throughout the summer. The tentative list of installations includes two EV charging stations at Warren Dunes (Berrien County), P.J. Hoffmaster (Muskegon County), Charles Mears (Oceana County), Ludington (Mason County), Orchard Beach (Manistee County), Leelanau (Leelanau County), Young (Charlevoix County), Petoskey (Emmet County), Wilderness (Emmet County) and Interlochen (Grand Traverse County) state parks, four stations each at Holland and Grand Haven state parks, both in Ottawa County and two stations at the Oden State Fish Hatchery in Emmet County.

The second phase will include state parks in the Upper Peninsula. Those are expected to be installed next year.

