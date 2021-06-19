Michigan State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI (WXYZ) — Flint Police say around 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, one of their officers was involved in a shooting during a Juneteenth Celebration.

According to police, the officer was working a traffic point for the parade when a driver pulled up to his traffic point and shot at him. Flint police say the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident at the request of the Flint Police Department. The officer nor any bystanders were hurt.