Michigan produces the 3rd-most real Christmas trees in the US; here's why there could be a shortage

(WXYZ) — Over the past few weeks, we've covered a number of items you might want to start shopping early for to prepare for the holiday season.

You might want to add a Christmas tree to your list if you're looking for a real one.

The supply of fresh-cut trees is expected to be tight this year, and just like everything else, you'll likely pay more.

Experts say there are a couple of main reasons.

First – it takes 8-10 years to grow a Christmas tree, and fewer were planted a decade ago when we were coming out of a recession.

Also, the pandemic has sparked greater demand for real Christmas trees.

Michigan is the third-leading producer of Christmas trees in the nation.