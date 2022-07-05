(WXYZ) — In honor of Michigan Lottery's 50th anniversary, the lottery company is launching its first-ever $50 instant game called $300M Diamond Riches.

The game will give players multiple chances to win prizes ranging from $50 to $6 million.

The $6 million prize is the largest prize ever offered on an instant game in Michigan. There will be three $6 million top prizes and an additional 100 $50,000 prizes.

Each ticket gives players 50 chances to win.

Players must simply scan their non-winning $300 million Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by Nov. 13, 2022.

The first non-winning scan will give players a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000.

Lottery instant games can be purchased at the 10,500 retailers across the state.

Retailers offering the game will receive the largest commission to date with more than $30.7 million to be earned.

A total of 10-second chance drawings will be conducted. Each drawing will award:



One winner of $100,000

Five winners of $10,000

Twenty winners of $1,000

Sixty winners of $500

Winners of the $6 million prize can claim their prize in 30 annual payments of $200,000 or a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.