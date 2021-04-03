Michigan DNR: Fire danger will grow to 'very high' this weekend

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says weather conditions will create an increased risk of wildfire this weekend.

"Much of the state is very dry and fire danger will grow as temperatures rise over the weekend," DNR fire specialist Jeff Vasher said in a press release.

Before burning yard waste, the DNR says to check to see if burning is permitted in your area.

Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices.