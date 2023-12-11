Michigan AG announces arrests related to organized retail crime, high-end home break-ins

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addressed the media to announce new arrests related to organized retail crime in the state.

Nessel was joined by Oakland County leaders to announce 3 arrests in both cases she addressed.

First, Nessel announced the arrest of three Chilean nationals in a series of high-end home break-ins that have struck homes across the state. She says they have been linked to 8 break-ins tracing back to February when they arrived in metro Detroit on a flight from Los Angeles.

The men are in custody in Indiana in connection with other home invasions in that state.

Nessel also announced another three people have been arrested in connection to "push out" thefts at Lululemon and Ulta stores across metro Detroit since last November.

Nessel stresses both cases remain under investigation.

Oakland Co. sheriff announces task force to address high-end home break-ins

Last week, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced the creation of a new task force to address the rise in break-ins of upscale homes in exclusive neighborhoods in metro Detroit.

Nessel lauded Bouchard's move during her Monday news conference.

Bouchard says transnational gangs are operating across the country, including in our area. They are targeting high-end homes, jewelry stores, and cars in many different areas in the U.S. However, Bouchard says Oakland County has largely been hit by crews targeting homes.