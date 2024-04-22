MI Clean Water Plan expanding

LANSING, Mich — Michigan is adding $290M in infrastructure investments to the MI Clean Water Plan, says Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

The funding represents a major expansion of the state’s efforts to improve drinking water, storm- and wastewater infrastructures, and water management resources.

In an announcement set for Monday at 11:15 a.m., Whitmer joins Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) director, Philip Roos and State Representative Angela Witwer (D) from the 76th House District in Lansing to give details on where and how the money will be spent.

To date, the state has invested $4B into upgrading these systems during Whitmer’s tenure in office.