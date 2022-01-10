Spectrum Health talks health equity ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Next week, the nation will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK was a champion and crusader for many causes related to inequality among people. One of those focused directly on health and health equity. MLK famously said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.” Lynn Todman, vice president of health equite at Spectrum Health join us to explain what it is and how it’s achieved at Spectrum.

To learn more, go to spectrumhealth.org

