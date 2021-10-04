Spectrum Health offers guidance on fasting for weight loss

Is fasting something you've been thinking about to lose weight? Spectrum Health is offering a physician and health led five-day course.

Kristi Artz, MD, Medical Director, Spectrum Health Lifestyle Medicine spoke with FOX 17 Morning Mix about the course and fasting in general.

After five days on the program, some things that patients report:



feeling lighter

more energy

better sleep

improved mental clarity

reduced cravings

You will go to three medical appointments with the Lifestyle Medicine Team, where they will do an assessment, measurements, check cholesterol and more. You will then learn the science of fasting and receive instructions. There are specially formulated meal supplements and beverages each day during the five-day fast.

For more details, contact lifestylemedicine@spectrumhealth or call 616.486.0385.