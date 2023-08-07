Watch Now
News

Actions

MDOT unveils proposed 5-year transportation plan; public comment sought

Automakers prep for stronger mileage standards under Biden
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, traffic moves along the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. At a board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a big industry trade association, recognized that change is coming. Alliance CEO John Bozzella said automakers are committed to working with the Biden administration, which will renew the fight against climate change and likely will undo pollution and gas mileage rollbacks made by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Automakers prep for stronger mileage standards under Biden
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 14:04:39-04

The Michigan Department of Transportation unveiled its five-year transportation plan for road projects throughout the state from 2024-2028.

According to MDOT, the plan is now available to review with public comment open from Aug. 7 through Sept. 8.

Each year, MDOT unveils a five-year plan to outline different investments across all models as early in the planning process as possible. This plan includes the program requirements, featured projects and more.

This year's plan focuses on three areas: Equality and inclusion, transportation resiliency and better pedestrian and bicycle accommodations with MDOT's Complete Streets program.

According to MDOT, the equity & inclusion portion includes projects that work to ensure inclusion in the planning process and where equitable distribution of benefits are a major focus.

Transportation resilience projects are ones that contribute to safety and sustainability, and the complete streets projects are those that include enhancements of nonmotorized and active transportation connections.

You can submit public comments in four different ways. They are:

  1. Visit the 5YTP interactive map and leave a project-specific comment,
  2. Leave a general comment with our
    general comment form,
  3. Send a comment by e-mail to
    MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov, or
  4. Mail a comment to:
    Michigan Department of Transportation
    Systems Evaluation and Program Development Unit
    Five-Year Transportation Program
    425 W. Ottawa St.
    P.O. Box 30050
    Lansing, MI 48909

You can see the proposed plan below.

MDOT 2024-2028 5-Year Plan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward