MDOT aiming to repair 19 bridges across Michigan in 2022

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans on rebuilding 19 bridges throughout Michigan state without adding any additional costs to taxpayers.

According to the governor's office, the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) pilot program will streamline and bundle the bridge projects to make them more cost-effective.

The program is set to start in March and all bridges are expected to be done in 2022.

"As construction season quickly approaches, we have an opportunity to make historic investments to fix a record number of roads and bridges across the state,” Governor Whitmer said.

According to MDOT the 19 bridges will need full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams.

The 19 bridges to be rebuilt this year, along with scheduled start dates and contracted length of the project, are:



Clinton County: Herbison Road (March 1, 90 days), Tallman Road (April 15, 90 days)

Eaton County: Five Point Highway (June 15, 60 days)

Hillsdale County: Squawfield Road (June 15, 60 days)

Ingham County: Linn Road (April 15, 60 days), Dennis Road (June 14, 60 days)

Lenawee County: Sand Creek Highway (Aug. 15, 90 days)

Lapeer County: Bentley Street (March 1, 60 days)

Livingston County: Mason Road (May 2, 60 days), Iosco Road (May 6, 60 days)

Luce County: Dollarville Road (Aug. 15, 60 days)

Jackson County: E. Washington Street (March 1, 60 days)

Macomb County: 33 Mile Road (March 10, 60 days), 31 Mile Road (March 16, 60 days), 26 Mile Road (April 15, 90 days)

Muskegon County: Maple Island Road (June 15, 60 days)

Ottawa County: Byron Road (March 1, 90 days)

St. Clair County: Palms Road (March 22, 90 days)

St. Joseph County: Nottawa Road (Aug. 15, 90 days)

During work, all bridges will be closed.

If any of these roads are near you, you can check Michigan State's website for project updates and detour routes.