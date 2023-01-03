MDHHS: Follow these tips to minimize risk of birth defects

LANSING, Mich. — January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month, and the state health department is offering tips on how to improve chances of giving birth to a happy and healthy baby.

Each year, roughly 13,000 Michigan babies are diagnosed with birth defects less than a year after they are born, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

We’re told birth defects can sometimes result in lifelong health problems.

“As medical care and treatment have improved, babies and children with birth defects are living longer and healthier lives,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Although not all birth defects can be prevented, pregnant people and prospective parents are encouraged to make healthy choices and adopt healthier habits to help lower their risk of having a baby born with a birth defect.”

Health experts advise all expecting parents to do the following to minimize risk for birth defects:

Take 400 micrograms of folic acid daily starting at least a month before conception.

Schedule an appointment with your doctor to navigate a healthy pregnancy.

Stay up-to-date on all vaccinations before entering pregnancy.

before entering pregnancy. Prioritize caring for your mind and body before conception and throughout pregnancy.

Refrain from consuming alcohol, drugs or other harmful substances.

Visit the National Birth Defects Prevention Network’s website for more information.

