Rochester Hills man shot and killed at Troy gas station after alleged road rage incident

Posted at 5:54 AM, Jul 06, 2021
(WXYZ) — Troy police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Monday night.

It happened at the Shell Gas Station on the corner of Rochester and Wattles around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the victim left his home in Rochester Hills and went south on Rochester Rd. when a white Jeep Cherokee followed him into a gas station.

A verbal altercation began almost immediately, which police believe escalated into a shooting where multiple rounds were fired by an occupant in the Jeep Cherokee. That car then fled on Wattles.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and he later died> He was identified as a 55-year-old man from Rochester Hills.

Police say those in the Cherokee arrived at the police station this morning and the passenger was taken into custody.

