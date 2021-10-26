Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap 12-year-old girl inside Novi Kroger twice

(WXYZ) — Novi police say a suspect has been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl inside a Kroger store.

Mathias Mangone, 24, from Dearborn, was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and one count of attempted kidnapping.

Police say Mangone was inside the store on Grand River near Beck on Sunday night and tried to grab the girl twice. She was inside the store with her parents and sister.

According to Novi police, the mother fought off the suspect until help arrived. When officers arrived, they were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

Police say the family is shaken but otherwise unharmed.

"Novi is an extremely safe community but this is proof that these things can happen anywhere. We encourage parents to always be cognizant of their children’s whereabouts and teach them from an early age what to do when approached by strangers," said Lt. Jason Meier of the Novi Police Department in a statement.

