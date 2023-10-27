Man accused of kidnapping, murdering Lansing toddler will not face death penalty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The man charged in the deadly kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl from Lansing will not face the death penalty, federal authorities said.

Rashad Trice, 26, of Detroit is accused of abducting and murdering Wynter Cole-Smith in July. Her disappearance triggered an Amber Alert.

Trice was arrested a day later in St. Clair Shores after a police chase that ended in a crash.

After a statewide search, Wynter’s body was found in an alley on Detroit's east side a few days later.

Trice is also charged with sexually assaulting and attempting to kill the child's mother, who he shares another child with.

He pleaded not guilty and is facing up to life in prison.

Trice appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids on Thursday. In a court document filed Thursday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said, “The United States, in accordance with Justice Manual 9-10.050, provides this notice of its intent not to seek the death penalty in this case.”

Capital punishment is outlawed at the state level but can be brought federally.

Trice still faces 20 felony charges at the state level, including murder, kidnapping, assault and stalking. The Michigan Department of Attorney General took over the state prosecution after charges were filed in multiple jurisdictions.

