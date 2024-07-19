Major Microsoft outage grounds flights, impacts communications around US

A global Microsoft outage have impacted communications Friday morning, including banks and broadcast companies like FOX 17 and our parent company EW Scripps.

Information is sparse and we are working to bring everything to you on air and online. Refresh this article for the latest.

Impacted services may include but are not limited to the following:

- PowerBI: Users may notice that their service is in read-only mode while we address impact.

- Microsoft Fabric: Users may notice that their service is in read-only mode while we address impact.

- Microsoft Teams: Users may be unable to leverage Microsoft Teams functions including presence, group chats, and user registration.

- Microsoft 365 admin center: Admins may be intermittently unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin center and any action may be delayed if accessible.

The FAA says flights on United, Allegiant, Delta and American Airlines are impacted, grounding many.

So far, flights out of the Gerald R Ford International Airport are unaffected, though FOX 17 has not been able to make contact with the airport.

CHECK FLIGHTS LIVE: Gerald R Ford International Airport

According to the Associated Press, the tech giant said they are "gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services."

Their article lists Amazon, Visa, and ADT Security

CHECK COMPANY OUTAGES: DownDetector

It's unclear how long the flight grounding will last. The FAA seems poised to make an update later this morning.

FOX 17 has reached out to emergency services, hospitals, and more to confirm any impact. Here's what we know:

Emergency Services

Kent, Kalamazoo, and Ottawa Counties say they are not seeing issues.

We have not heard back from Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Muskegon, and Ionia

Grand Rapids Police are not impacted, we are reaching out to other agencies.

Hospitals

We have reached out to Corewell Health, Trinity, and Ascension and will update you with their response.

Banks and grocery stores are said to be impacted, however, we have not been able to confirm what, if any, issues could be seen here in West Michigan.

Microsoft is posting hourly updates via social media.

We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/W5Y8dAkjMk — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024

You can track their status live here.