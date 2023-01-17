Madonna to bring global tour to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on August 5

(WXYZ) — Madonna is coming to the motor city!

On Tuesday it was announced that the female artist will be taking her “Madonna: The Celebration Tour" to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, August 5. The show is set to begin at 8:30 p.m.

The global tour will stop at 35 cities around the world and highlight her 40-plus-year-long catalog.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. on 313Presents, LiveNation, and Ticketmaster.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for shows starting Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the North American-based shows starting Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, January 25 until 5 p.m.

And fans can purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph and more on vipnation.com.

The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and will have stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe.