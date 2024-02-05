Lotto player calls in as winning numbers hit before work

HARBOR BEACH, Mich. — “Just as my shift was about to start, all eight of my The Jack numbers were drawn and I was in complete shock!" one lucky Huron County woman told the Michigan Lottery she knew she needed to get her ticket locked up in a safe place.

"I told my boss a situation had come up, and I had to go home."

The winner of $410,125 from Club Keno The Jack game from the Michigan Lottery is playing it close to the chest— staying anonymous as she collects her winnings.

She bought the ticket on her way to work, checking the numbers on the app.

"Winning truly couldn’t have come at a better time!” She exclaimed.

She plans to take a trip and then put the rest in savings.