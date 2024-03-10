Long-Term forecast cooler for first time in a month

WEST MICHIGAN — As we get into March, West Michigander's begin to anticipate the last snow of the season and turn the corner to milder air through the summer months. This Winter was warmest on Record for Grand Rapids, and March has continued the trend. But, Winter almost always lingers longer than anticipated, and it looks like the long term forecasts say we're not out of the woods just yet.

Per the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service, the 8 to 14 day outlook has Michigan in the "Cooler than Average" outlook. Below is the forecast map for March 17 through March 23.

WXMI

The blue shaded region is over West Michigan for the first time in a CPC Temperature Outlook since February 11! The light blue over the mitten isn't a 100% gaurantee of cold temperatures, though.

This is the 33% to 40% chance of March 17 - 23 being cooler than the normal average daily temperature of 39 degrees. The next shade is 40% to 50%, and the darkest on the map 50% to 60% chance below average. It is not indicative of how cold it will be, but how likely it is to be colder than average.

We ended February and started March with very mild air, only one day since February 26 staying below the normal. Here's the daily high temperature chart for the last 2 weeks.

WXMI

West Michigan has had two 70° days and no afternoons below freezing in the last two weeks! In fact, February only had three days not get above 32 degrees.

When do we normally see our last 32° day? What about last inch of snow? Here's a list a few important lasts as we look to Spring and ahead to warmer weather!

WXMI

Historically, Winter weather is far from over in West Michigan, but if this season's mild air and snowfall well below average, we should be in line to leave the cold in the rear view mirror sooner rather than later. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

