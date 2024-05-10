Zoo: employee dies after fall inside giraffe enclosure

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died after fall inside a giraffe enclosure near Cedar Springs.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park shared the man, an employee named Tyler, died on Saturday, May 4.

"Our hearts are heavy, but we are so grateful that he is at peace and healed in his perfect body in heaven," the business wrote.

The fall happened on April 19 at Deer Tracks Junction in Courtland Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office previously told FOX 17 that a 27-year-old employee was on a ladder when it was hit by a giraffe.

Deputies said the employee was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to Deer Tracks Junction, Tyler suffered a traumatic brain injury.

In Thursday night's Facebook post, the business thanked the community for the recent outpouring of support.

"Thank you all for your unceasing prayers over the past few weeks for our family," Deer Tracks Junction wrote. "It has been humbling seeing all your comments and messages of prayer for Tyler and our family."

