Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park employee hurt after fall inside giraffe enclosure

Posted at 1:07 PM, Apr 30, 2024
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — An employee is severely hurt after a fall inside a giraffe enclosure near Cedar Springs.

The incident took place during the afternoon on April 19 at Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the 27-year-old was on a ladder when it was hit by a giraffe.

Deputies say the employee was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park posted to its Facebook page saying one of their workers, Tyler, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"There are no words to describe how we feel and how grateful we are for this supportive community," the business writes. "If you would all join us in praying for Tyler, we would be so thankful."

