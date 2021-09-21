Watch
Zeeland woman hospitalized after being hit by UPS truck

Posted at 6:02 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 18:02:27-04

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — A Zeeland woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a UPS truck turned into her car.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the intersection of Baldwin Woods Court & Baldwin Woods Drive in Georgetown Township.

A 31-year-old Kentwood man driving a UPS delivery truck turned left onto Baldwin Woods Drive, into the path of a Chrysler sedan driven by a 68-year-old Zeeland woman.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, The UPS driver was wearing a seatbelt. Seatbelt use by the 68-year-old woman is unknown.

Portions of Baldwin Street were closed for several hours while authorities investigated.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

