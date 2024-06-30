Your 2024 guide to 4th of July fireworks safety, events

(WXMI) — The Fourth of July is just around the corner! Many of you are likely planning to celebrate with fireworks, so here’s a few things to keep in mind to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday.

When to light fireworks

The city of Grand Rapids says its fireworks ordinance is in line with state laws. Fireworks may be set off between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. from June 29 through July 4. Violations may lead to $1,000 in civil fines.

Fireworks safety tips

Grand Rapids officials recommend all fireworks users to follow these safety tips:



Check to make sure the smoke detectors in your home are in working order.

Read the instructions and warning labels on the package.

Keep a water source close by, such as a garden hose or bucket of water.

Don’t let children near fireworks, including sparklers.

Light fireworks on flat surfaces and away from buildings, flammable material and other people.

Don’t try to reignite malfunctioned fireworks. Duds may still light up and cause injuries.

Scoop up duds with a shovel and douse them in a water bucket.

Don’t light off fireworks inside a container, including metal and glass.

DO NOT use homemade fireworks.

DO NOT drink alcohol before or during fireworks gatherings.

DO NOT light fireworks in public spaces — this is a violation of state law.

Follow local laws.

When you’re finished for the night, check to ensure everything around the home is safe from unwanted burning.

The city of Battle Creek also advises the public not to purchase fireworks that are unlabeled or packaged in brown paper; those are reserved only for professional use.

Lending Tree recommends installing a fence complete with a childproof lock and pool cover before fireworks displays. Review your insurance policy to know what you’re covered for.

Tips for families of people with dementia

Fireworks can be stressful for those with dementia. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) recommends families of people with dementia to skip the fireworks altogether and move loved ones into quiet indoor spaces where they cannot hear nearby displays.

It’s also a good idea to warn those with dementia they may hear loud noises beforehand and keep doing so throughout the day. The AFA says establishing a calm environment with soft ambient sounds (e.g. an air conditioner, white noise machine or their favorite music) can help. Provide them with their favorite objects and check in on them periodically. Have someone look after them if they live alone.

Keep gatherings as small as possible. The AFA says crowds can be anxiety inducing for people with dementia.

Consider getting loved ones into the holiday spirit with patriotic decorations, music and desserts. Look through photos taken on past Independence Days.

If you have questions, call the AFA at 866-232-8484 or visit their website.

Dogs and fireworks safety

Camp Bow Wow says Independence Day is the most dangerous time of year for dogs, adding 82% of them are fearful of fireworks. That fear may compel them to run away, and they may get hurt.

"Dogs may react unpredictably to the loud fireworks, large crowds and other unfamiliar sights and sounds at parades, community events or even in the backyard during Fourth of July celebrations," says Erin Askeland, animal health and behavior expert. "To prevent panicked, overstimulated dogs from running away, pet parents should take precautions when planning holiday activities."

Askeland recommends dog owners to take the following precautions:



Keep dogs inside the quietest room in your home. Avoid crowds and unfamiliar places.

Play calming music, white noise or doggy TV to help them tune out loud noises.

Ensure your dog has a collar on with ID tags. Make sure their microchip is up-to-date.

Keep your dog on a leash when you take them outside for a potty break.

Give your dog exercise during the morning hours before noises start.

Engage your dog with indoor activities.

Just before fireworks start, provide your dog with something to occupy their time while fireworks are in progress (e.g. interactive toys or long-lasting chews).

Talk to your vet beforehand about compression shirts, CBD treatments or other calming aids.

Public fireworks displays

Here are some of the public fireworks displayed scheduled to be held throughout West Michigan:

Grand Rapids Independence Day Fireworks

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Saturday, July 6: Live entertainment starts at 6 p.m.; fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.

Firecracker BBQ Buffet & Fireworks

7177 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI

Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m.

Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

15551 S. Airport Rd., Battle Creek, MI

Thursday, July 4 at 10:30 p.m.

Festival runs July 3–7.

Light Up the Lake Fireworks

North Pier in South Haven

Wednesday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks and Musical Fountain

Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven

Thursday, July 4

Starts at about dusk or 10:10 p.m.

City of St. Joseph Fireworks

South Pier

Wednesday, July 3 at 10:15 p.m.

Be cognizant of restricted parking.

Thunder Over the Dunes Fireworks

8960 W. Fox Rd., Mears, MI

Thursday, July 4 at 10:30 p.m.

