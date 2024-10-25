'You can’t get out of those cars,': father of Tylor Ormsbee, escapee on life support, baffled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An incarcerated person is seriously hurt after officials say he escaped out of a moving police vehicle.

FOX 17 spoke with the man's father, who wants to know how this could have happened.

This is Tylor Ormsbee in his younger years.

“November 1st he was going to be 26,” Chris Ormsbee, Tylor's father, said.

Tylor is currently hospitalized at Corewell Health in Downtown Grand Rapids.

“I got a call yesterday at 3:01 pm saying that my son basically escaped prison transport from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department, to Michigan Department of Corrections in Jackson. And that was all they told me,” Ormsbee said.

It's how Tylor got into this situation that has his father, Chris Ormsbee, baffled.

“I was transported in 2020, and vehicles are locked from the Michigan Department of Corrections. Everybody knows if you’re transported in a police car, you can’t get out of those cars,” Ormsbee said.

Chris says he was told Tylor was hit by a different vehicle after getting out of the transport vehicle.

“He’s..he’s on life support and um….I don’t think he’s going to come out,” Ormsbee said.

Court officials say Tylor had been picked up for absconding probation, following previous assault charges.

Tylor was sentenced on that violation earlier this week. He is set to spend 16 months to 2 years in prison, with credit for 424 days served.

Chris says right now, only he and Tylor's mom are allowed in the room, where he believes Tylor will pass.

“What about his siblings, what about his brothers and sisters? They don’t have any right to basically say goodbye? It’s just wrong,” Ormsbee said.

FOX 17 reached out to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office who says they are unable to comment at this time, due to this being an open investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube