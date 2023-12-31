Year in review: The news that defined West Michigan's 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From a flurry of lawmaking at the state level to a transfer of power in Ottawa County that would become a case study on local politics in America, these are the stories—whether triumphant or tragic— that defined 2023 in West Michigan.

Year in Review

Taking Office

On New Year's Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took the oath of office, beginning her second term as Michigan's governor, following her solid defeat of Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the 2022 election.

Ottawa County Overhaul

In the traditionally conservative Ottawa County, a right-wing political action committee called Ottawa Impact brought strong, sweeping changes.

Led by Chairman Joe Moss, the county commission fired its administrator and replaced him with John Gibbs—a republican and former congressional candidate—dismantled its diversity department, and made significant budget cuts to the health department.

The board attempted to remove the county's health officer, Adeline Hambley, but her firing was disputed in court and a $4M settlement agreement—one that includes her resignation—remains in legal limbo.

A Democratic Trifecta

Capitalizing off control of the state senate, house and the governor's office, Democrats in Lansing passed several laws on Gov. Whitmer's agenda, including a repeal of Michigan's 1931 ban on abortion, a climate plan that charted a path towards carbon neutrality by 2050, and gun reform.

MSU Shooting

On the night of February 13, three students— Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser— were killed in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. Five other students were injured and the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when confronted by police, hours later.

During a vigil two days after the tragedy, longtime Spartan basketball coach Tom Izzo said, "Our lives have been permanently changed. With a shared commitment to help each other and a promise to remember those we have lost, we will find joy again."

Oxford Shooter Sentenced

In Oakland County, a judge sentenced 17-year-old Ethan Crumbley to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deadly shooting he carried out at Oxford High School in 2021, killing four of his classmates and injuring seven others, including a teacher.

GRPS Gun Incidents

In a seven-day span in May, two guns were confiscated from students at Grand Rapids Public Schools, leading to a ban on backpacks for the rest of the 2022-23 school year and a stern warning from Chief Eric Winstrom, who told parents to, "take gun safety seriously. Lock up your guns."

UAW Strike

When Detroit's Big Three automakers—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis— failed to reach a deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW), its members went on a six-week strike before reaching a "groundbreaking agreement" at the end of October, according to UAW Pres. Shawn Fain.

Mel Tucker Fired

In a bombshell report, the USA Today broke the news that Mel Tucker, Michigan State's head football coach, was under investigation by the university for sexual harassment.

Shortly after, the third-year coach was suspended and later fired due to the allegations, which claimed he made sexual comments toward and masturbated on a phone call with Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor. While Tucker admitted to the actions, he claimed they were consensual.

Michigan's Sign-Stealing Scandal

A 500-plus page manifesto, a Venmo transaction history, and the word "bet," these viral details were footnotes in the Wolverine's sign-stealing scandal, which alleged that Connor Stalions illegally recorded the football games of University of Michigan opponents in a multi-year scheme.

The day before the UofM played Maryland, the Big Ten suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh from the sidelines for three games, a punishment which he fought but ultimately accepted.

Kent County Tornado

On Thursday, August 24, an EF-1 tornado swept through northern Kent County, damaging buildings and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands. The storm system— which produced additional twisters in counties further east— resulted in the deaths of three people in Kent County, who were killed in a car crash.

