Wyoming was supposed to put in a bridge tomorrow. The weather had other plans

WYOMING, Mich. — A pedestrian bridge installation slated for Friday and Saturday has (like the traffic it will protect people from) been slowed due to weather.

The City of Wyoming was set to close 28th St between Burlingame Ave and Michael and DeHoop Avenues to slide the Minnesota-made bridge into place, but their social media says the project is delayed by a week and a half.

The right lanes of 28th St are closed in both directions until March 4, while the entire road will now be shut down March 3 and 4 for the installation. West Place is currently closed until March 6.

