Pedestrian bridge in Wyoming to be installed this month

City of Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A new pedestrian bridge is coming to Wyoming this summer.

The city of Wyoming says the Minnesota-made bridge is on its way, adding it is “made from American steel.”

We’re told lanes will be closed along 28th Street on an intermittent basis to facilitate the bridge’s installation. A total closure between Burlingame Avenue and the intersection at Michael and DeHoop avenues is scheduled to run from Feb. 21–22.

A public viewing area is also planned, city officials say. That will include coffee by Runyon House Roasts.

The city adds business access will be upheld while closures are in effect.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

