Wyoming Police asking for helping finding missing man

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is asking for help locating 67-year-old Patrick Mateo.

He was last seen near 28th Street and De Hoop Avenue SW in the City of Wyoming on August 24, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

According to officials, he suffers from Alzheimer’s and left this area on foot to an unknown destination and has not been seen since.

Patrick is a Hispanic male with gray hair, approximately 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray sweater, green dress shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone near the 28th Street Metro Cruise Event to keep an eye out.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or 911.

