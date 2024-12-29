Wyoming PD clarifying misinformation spreading over gas explosion threat

WYOMING, Mich. — In an attempt to clear up misinformation spreading on social media, the Wyoming Police Department released a statement Sunday regarding an incident it responded to earlier in the day.

A spokesperson says their officers responded to a domestic situation near Maplelawn and Buchanan. After an argument, WPD says the man inside turned on the gas in the home and threatened to cause an explosion.

Officers evacuated nearby homes while DTE and the fire department turned off the gas.

WPD says the man exited the residence after several hours, and is in custody.

The statement finished by further clarifying that the incident was not a hostage situation, as has been speculated on social media.

Authorities were not able to provide an update on gas service restoration.

