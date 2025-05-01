Wyoming, Kentwood Residents, Businesses Impacted by Boil Water Advisory After Power Outage

WYOMING..MICH — A boil water advisory remains in effect for the city of Wyoming and portions of Kentwood after a power outage on Wednesday caused the city's water system to lose pressure.

"We expect it to be in effect until a minimum of 72 hours, or sometime Saturday morning is when we'll be able to lift it when we have sample results back that show that there's no bacterial contamination," said Aaron Vis, the director of public works.

The city is distributing free cases of water to residents in need, thanks to a donation from SpartanNash that includes 5 trailers with 17 pallets of water, or several thousand cases.

Residents expressed concerns about the impact on their families, with one 95-year-old resident living a few streets away.

"I got a 95-year-old mother that lives a couple of streets away. And I want to find out, you know if she was involved. And I have some other family members that live a few streets away and stuff so, I didn't know where it started, where it ended," a resident said.

Local businesses, such as Palermo Pizza, a 62-year-old family business, were also impacted by the boil water advisory.

"It's not great," said Mackenzie Vitale, the manager of Palermo Pizza. "We had to go out and get those, buy them ourselves, I took my truck, went and got them, brought them here, and then luckily I got 20 of them dropped off here, cause they're heavy."

The cost of the additional water has been a significant burden for the business.

"Yep, right out of my mom's pocket, right out of the owners pockets, she's paying for all of this so," Vitale said.

The affected residents will continue to be provided one case of bottled water, while supplies last, at the Wyoming Public Works building, which will close at 8 p.m. tonight.

