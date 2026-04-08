Wyoming veterans and anti-war activists share mixed reactions to rising tensions in the Middle East

WYOMING, Mich. — With tensions remaining high in Iran and the Middle East, veterans and anti-war groups in West Michigan are sharing their perspectives on the situation.

Thousands of military members call West Michigan home. At American Legion Post 154 in Wyoming, some veterans have differing thoughts on the recent rhetoric and military action.

Ken Stockel, a former Marine who served four years in the 1970s, supports the administration's approach.

WXMI Ken talked about his support of the U.S involvement in Iran.

"When it comes down to what's going on in the world, I am very pleased that we have a president that can handle things and do the right thing," Stockel said. "As a Marine, I'm very proud of what he's doing."

Stockel says he believes people should look at the bigger picture, when it comes to the United States' involvement in Iran.

"The sentiment of the American people sometimes say, you know, we don't want war, but you have to stand up for what's right and stop it now," Ken said.

Keith Wakefield, who served 30 years in the Coast Guard starting in October 1973, believes more leaders should be involved in the conversation.

"I think the biggest mistake the current administration has made is not getting Congress involved in it," Wakefield said.

WXMI Wakefield spoke about his thoughts on the U.S involvement in Iran.

Recalling that what he sees now is reminiscent of past wars, which he was a part of during mobilization efforts.

"During the Iraq Iran war in the 1980s we were worried about the Straits of Hormuz was a choke point back then, is still a choke point. Now, things have not changed all that much in 40 years," Wakefield said.

Wakefield questions recent comments from President Trump.

"What does our president mean by ending the civilization as we know it? I am a little concerned about that," Wakefield said. "Because we do have nuclear weapons. I'm worried about that."

Wakefield's biggest concern comes for the active service members who are on deployment right now. He says it was similar to when he barely missed out on being drafted for the Vietnam war.

"So I didn't get drafted, but it was another war was like, why are we here? What are we doing? What's the point? Where are we going to go with this? And that's the issue I see in Iran. Where is the end?" Wakefield said.

WXMI Signs at an emergency vigil held in downtown Grand Rapids.

Not everyone agrees with the recent military action. In Grand Rapids Tuesday night, the Institute for Global Education hosted an emergency vigil against the bombing of Iran.

"We saw that when the United States bombed 175 school children in Iran, they're bombing children, and that is unconscionable. We say no," said Emerson Wolfe, organizer for the rally.

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