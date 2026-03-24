Wyoming salon owner shares inspiring journey as female business leader

WYOMING, Mich. — March is Women's History Month, and recent data shows roughly one-fourth of U.S. businesses are owned by women. That includes Pure Vanity Salons, located right here in Wyoming.

Paloma Maldonado is a mother, a stylist, and the business owner of Pure Vanity Salons. She has had her shop for nearly two decades, doing everything to get it off the ground.

WXMI Paloma Maldonado has been a hairstylist for 28 years now, learning from her parents.

"I was a business owner, I was a hairstylist, I was the receptionist, I was like, everything. I was the accountant, I was everything," Maldonado said.

Maldonado is one of many women in Kent County who own their own business. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2022 there were 2,083 women-owned businesses in the county, with 1,158 in Wyoming and 586 in my Kentwood neighborhood.

"I grew up in a salon that my mom owned in Mexico. So this was my life. You know, I was raised in it, so I felt like, that's where, like, the passion for it started watching my mom," Maldonado said.

Even though building her business came with challenges.

WXMI She has owned Pure Vanity Salons for 17 years now.

"I was raising three kids as well, and I was a single mother, so it was very challenging for me. But like I said, my mentality was, I took a risk, and I can't fail," Maldonado said.

Amid her success, Maldonado hopes to keep inspiring the next generation.

"When I started, you know, in the industry, nobody really helped me. Like everybody was always competition," Maldonado said. "I always said, if I always came across the opportunity to be a business owner, I would not carry myself that way. I would try to do the best that I can to help other stylists."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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