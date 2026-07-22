Wyoming Police search for shooting suspect, victim in hospital

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department says a man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting Wednesday. Officers responded to the report around 4:45 A.M. on 28th Street SW near Clyde Park Avenue SW.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, immediately providing medical care until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Police at (616) 530-7300 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube