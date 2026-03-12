Wyoming police investigating death of 8-month-old infant on Dunbar Avenue SW

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, police, fire, and EMS responded to the 3600 block of Dunbar Avenue SW for a report of an infant that was not breathing.



Residents at the address performed CPR while on the phone with 911.

Despite lifesaving efforts from residents and first responders, the child was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department or Silent Observer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube