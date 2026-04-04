Wyoming mechanic warns drivers of deadly exhaust leaks after a carbon monoxide tragedy in Byron Township.

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming mechanic is warning drivers about the hidden dangers of exhaust leaks following a recent tragedy in Byron Township where a mother and daughter died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center Brother mourns family killed by carbon monoxide in Byron Township Josh Berry

Detectives said a vehicle can fill with deadly levels of carbon monoxide in minutes after the two fell asleep in their car.

WXMI The car that the Byron TWP. Mother and Daughter were found in back in March.

Steven Russo, owner of Executive Motorsports in Wyoming, Michigan, said exhaust leaks need immediate attention.

"I don't think it gets talked about enough," Russo said. "Anytime you got an exhaust leak, whether you think it's a big deal, or you smell it in a car or not, that's something that needs to be addressed immediately."

WXMI Steven Russo, owner of Executive Motosports highlighted the dangers of a faulty exhaust system.

Russo has worked on cars since he was 15 and knows the ins and outs of vehicles.

"It's always been a passion, and I was fortunate enough to see it through," Russo said.

His shop in Wyoming sees all types of vehicles roll in for service.

WXMI Executive Motorsports has been open for five years now.

"We specialize in classic cars, a lot of rust mod stuff, custom chassis work, motor swaps, but we are licensed repair facility, so we service daily driven cars as well," Russo said.

The danger of carbon monoxide poisoning is a situation Russo knows personally.

"I had a friend that passed away back in November. She was diabetic. She was leaving work and I believe her blood sugar was low. She pulled over to address it, and we think what she ended up falling asleep or passing out," Russo said. "The car had a really bad exhaust leak, and essentially that she passed from carbon monoxide poisoning."

WXMI The exhaust line can become rusted and damaged leading to CO entering the car.

Russo gave me a breakdown under a vehicle of what happens when an exhaust system leaks.

"If you have an exhaust break prior to the pre-catalytic converter, you're definitely going to smell it. Because this is what filters the exhaust coming out of the vehicle," Russo said.

WATCH:Wyoming mechanic warns drivers of deadly exhaust leaks after a carbon monoxide tragedy in Byron Township

Wyoming mechanic warns drivers of deadly exhaust leaks after a carbon monoxide tragedy in Byron Township.

He noted that the age and condition of the vehicle play a significant role in whether a driver will notice a problem.

"It all depends on the efficiency of the of the vehicle in the engine. If it's a newer car, and it's running like it's supposed to, but it has an exhaust leak, there's a chance you might not smell it until you start to get sick from it, or even worse, it's too late and you you don't make it," Russo said.

WXMI A cars exhaust line may be damaged and neighbors might not even realize.

The elements we face in Michigan can cause severe wear and tear on cars, leading to these hidden dangers.

"Living in Michigan, you can get a rust hole anywhere in your exhaust. Sometimes it's on the top side and you won't even see it. So, its really important to make sure that you're having these types of things inspected," Russo said.

Russo warned that the interior of a car offers little protection once the undercarriage is compromised.

"As soon as you get some holes in that floorboard. Carpet's not going to save you. Those exhaust fumes will come through the floor," Russo said.

It is an issue he frequently sees at his shop, but he hopes increased awareness will lead to fewer tragedies.

"It's a conversation we have on a pretty regular basis with our customers. There needs to be more awareness brought around that," Russo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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