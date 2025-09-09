Wyoming mayor reacts to judge dismissal of fake electors charges for President Donald Trump in 2020

WYOMING, Mich. — A Michigan judge dismissed criminal charges against 15 people accused of attempting to falsely certify the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump, including Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood.

The group was charged in 2023 for allegedly attempting to present themselves as the official electors for Michigan following the 2020 election. One defendant pleaded guilty in a deal with investigators, while the rest maintained their innocence.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the group would have falsely certified the state as supporting Trump's reelection bid. Tuesday's ruling by a judge in Lansing didn't change her perspective on the case.

"A group of 16 people entered the Michigan GOP headquarters with a mission to sign and mail a document to the United States Senate, falsely claiming three things. One, that they were the duly elected and qualified electors for the state of Michigan. Two, that they convened and organized in the Michigan State Capitol, and three, that Donald J Trump had won Michigan's popular vote," Nessel said.

Each person faced eight charges, ranging from forgery to conspiracy to election violation laws.

Investigators said the group met at the Michigan GOP headquarters in December 2020, signing a document falsely stating they were the state's duly elected and qualified leaders.

"They knew they were not electors. They knew they were not inside the Capitol. They knew Donald Trump lost, but then they lied anyway, and that is a crime," Nessel said.

Mayor Vanderwood described the case as "a partisan ploy to score political points" and provided a statement following the dismissal.

"I love my country, my State, and my City. We won't always agree on every policy, but the use of state resources to harass law-abiding citizens needs to stop," Vanderwood said. "My focus has been, and will continue to be, serving the Citizens of Wyoming."

The Kent County GOP expressed satisfaction with the ruling.

"Judge Simmons refused to bend to political pressure and used only the law in making her decision," said Kent GOP Chair Lynn Afendoulis. "It's a boon to every American seeking truth and justice."

This decision could affect other cases across the U.S. Four other states also filed election fraud charges tied to the 2020 election.

Nessel said she's worried about the implications the ruling will have on other election-related cases.

"This is the most dangerous slippery slope that exists for American democracy when the courts determine that violations of election law should not even be heard by a jury, when state legislators and governors across America make it easier for Trump to cheat," Nessel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

