Wyoming Housing Commission opens public housing waitlist for first time since 2023

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Housing Commission is opening its public housing waitlist for the first time since 2023, starting Wednesday, July 8.

The waitlist helps provide access to apartment units for neighbors based on income, giving residents the chance for affordable housing at a time when similar options might not be available.

The Wyoming Housing Commission has 195 units located at Westwood Apartments, Waldon Woods, and scattered locations throughout the neighborhood.

Applications are available online and will be selected through a lottery system. The application window closes Friday, July 10.

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