Why your fireworks may be more expensive this Fourth of July

WYOMING, Mich. — You can buy small fireworks and big fireworks, loud fireworks and louder fireworks. You can buy them plastered in the stars and stripes and paying tribute to fictional characters in pop culture. But what you can't do as a customer is set the price.

This Independence Day, there are two factors that may make your fireworks more expensive.

This spring, a deadly explosion at a fireworks plant in the China — the world's leading fireworks exporter — led to the shutdown of hundreds of manufacturers across its Hunan province, affecting the global supply chain.

In addition, tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are continuing to drive up the cost of fireworks, even as certain tax duties have been struck down and tariff refunds have been issued.

"It's a hard business to be in, but it's still fun," Greg Johnson said.

Johnson is one of the owners of Fireworks Superstore in Wyoming. He says his prices have slightly gone up over the past five or so years, but has been proactive in how he buys his supply, which has saved both him and his customers money.

He also has not experienced supply shortages to the extent that others have in the industry.

"We're fortunate in that aspect," he said.

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