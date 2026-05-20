KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood neighbors are warning others about the dangers of drunk driving, sharing their firsthand experiences before turning their lives around with the West Michigan Sobriety Court program.

The program, based at the 62-B District Court in Kentwood, has been operating for 11 years and has logged 393 total participants.

Its mission is to increase public safety and reduce the number of alcohol related traffic deaths and injuries.

WXMI Becky Smith-Heleski, is one of many graduates who attended the first in person sobriety court celebration.

Becky Smith-Heleski is one of those successful participants, completing the program in 2018.

"I've been sober for 3,369 days," Smith-Heleski said.

However, getting to that milestone took some hard lessons. Smith-Heleski had 2 OWIs in her life, and countless other close calls.

WATCH: West Michigan sobriety court helps repeat OWI offenders turn their lives around

West Michigan sobriety court helps repeat OWI offenders turn their lives around

"I was completely inebriated on a December night where I stopped my own sobriety test because I was cold," Smith-Heleski said. " I was like, 'let's just admit what's going on here, just take me to jail.'"

The second came in September 2016, costing Becky her driver's license. Her attorney then encouraged her to attend sobriety court.

WXMI The program has been around for 11 years now.

"I remember standing in my shower, just sobbing, because I knew I was about to break up with my one current true love for two years, which was alcohol," Smith-Heleski said.

Eventually, she enrolled in the West Michigan Sobriety Court. Judge Amanda Sterkenburg, who oversees the program, said the court is deliberate about bringing in the right candidates for the limited resources available.

WXMI The 62-B District court has been host of the Sobriety Court since March of 2015.

The program targets repeat offenders of operating a vehicle under the influence.

"These are people who have demonstrated a pattern of drinking and driving, non-compliance with the law, and that are ready to make a change," Sterkenburg said.

Since its inception in 2015, the program has accepted 393 total participants; of those, 311 were successful completions.

Brookelyn Rounds is among the program's most recent graduates, completing it this spring.

"I've been sober since, and I'm enjoying my sobriety," Rounds said.

WXMI Brookelyn Rounds is one of 10 people who completed the program this Spring.

At the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, Rounds shared that much of her drinking stemmed from the death of her boyfriend, who took his own life right in front of her.

"I started drinking every day. I was a very heavy drinker. I would go out to the liquor store, and I would buy maybe two bottles, and I could finish it by myself." Rounds said.

But sobriety has helped open new doors for Rounds, including finishing her education at the Douglas J Institute.

"That was my dream school for a long time, me and my boyfriend had talked about me going there, and I never got the chance to go while he was here," Rounds said.

"I made it through school sober and made wonderful friends, and on March 25, 2026, I graduated from Douglas J Institute. I would never have been able to complete it without being sober," Rounds said.

To join the Sobriety Court program, you can reach out to Andrea Zufelt (zufelta@kentwood.us). The client must then schedule an appointment with Andrea for a risk and needs assessment and program interview after all required documents are received (616-554-0722).

If you or someone you know may need help with alcohol or substance abuse, you can reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 (HELP) or 988 to speak with a counselor who can direct you to local alcohol treatment centers and support groups

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