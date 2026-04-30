Wedgwood Christian Services marks Child Abuse Awareness Month with blue pinwheels in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Wedgwood Christian Services is marking Child Abuse Awareness Month this April with a visual display of blue pinwheels outside its Kentwood location — each one representing a child the organization has helped.

The nonprofit, which assists community members with mental and behavioral health services, put up its annual blue pinwheel display to help visualize how many children the center has assisted related to abuse in 2025. Wedgwood helped 634 kids this year.

The organization wants neighbors to remember that children can be victims of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Brina Tiemeyer, Director of Clinical Services at Wedgwood Christian Services, said knowing how to respond when a child reports abuse is critical.

"The number one rule if a child reports to you that he or she is being abused is to believe them," Tiemeyer said. "If you suspect that a child is experiencing abuse, or a child has reported to you that abuse has occurred, it is important to remember that your job is to protect, not question. Even if you are unsure, reporting the abuse is never wrong."

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