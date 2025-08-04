Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vanity Salons in Wyoming hosts back-to-school giveaway with free haircuts and supplies

Back to school bash
Posted

WYOMING, Mich. — As the school semester approaches in Wyoming, Vanity Salons is aiming to ease parents’ stress with a generous back-to-school giveaway.

The salon is offering free backpacks filled with school supplies and providing complimentary haircuts for students preparing for the new school year.

The event is scheduled to take place at Vanity Salons from 3 to 6 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy free snacks, treats, and bounce houses during the event.

Haircuts and supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the first 20 children receiving a head start on the upcoming academic year.

