Unexpected package at your door could be part of a brushing scam, Kentwood police say

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is warning residents about a scam that begins with an unexpected package showing up at their door.

It's called a brushing scam. Police say it happens when someone receives an unexpected package that could contain items like jewelry, electronics or more.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, the package will be addressed to the recipient but with no return address.

Kentwood PD The Kentwood Police Department shared this info about Brushing Scams.

Some versions of the scam include a QR code or website claiming to help figure out who sent the package. Investigators say this is where the scam begins.

The website appears legitimate, mimicking official websites of banks, government organizations and more.

That's where criminals collect personal and financial information, which could be used for fraud, identity theft or other scams.

Kentwood PD Kentwood PD brushing scam diagram.

The Kentwood Police Department says if you receive an unexpected package, you should take the following steps:



Do not scan QR codes from unknown sources. Do not provide personal or financial information. Monitor your accounts for suspicious activity. Report suspicious activity to the retailer or appropriate authorities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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