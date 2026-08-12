Shoulder Innovations announces $4.9M expansion to Byron Center, creating 42 new jobs

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Shoulder Innovations is bringing a $4.9 million, two-story facility to Byron Center, relocating its headquarters from Grand Rapids and creating at least 42 new jobs in the process.

The Michigan-based medical device company manufactures advanced implants and surgical devices used in shoulder replacement procedures. The new facility will allow the company to continue that work in a purpose-built space.

The expansion is expected to bring a variety of roles to the area, including Accounting and Finance, IT, Quality, Supply Chain, and Administrative.

WXMI Shoulder Innovations will move its headquarters to this plot of land in Byron Center.

"Our number one priority has been to build a space where our employees can do their best work," said Matt Ahearn, C.O.O Shoulder Innovations. "A place where they're proud to come to work every day. This is an investment in them as much as it is in West Michigan, and we can't wait to see it come to life."

The process of the move and investment was facilitated by Right Place Inc. helping identify the location in my Byron Center neighborhood.

"Shoulder Innovations continues to set the standard in medical device innovation," said Eric Icard, project lead and senior director of business development at The Right Place, Inc. "Their $4.9 million investment in a new headquarters and distribution center in Byron Center, with 42 new jobs, is a strong vote of confidence in Greater Grand Rapids."

The Right Place Inc. also helped find support for the project at the state level. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is investing a $252,000 grant to help the company meet its short- and long-term goals.

The construction timeline has yet to be confirmed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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