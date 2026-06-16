Proposed Panhandle Market development near 52nd and Wilson draws traffic concerns in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Lisa Rizzo has lived in her Wyoming neighborhood for 10 years and uses the intersection at 52nd and Wilson Avenue often — but says she already has trouble getting across.

"I have a three almost four year old daughter, and we love to walk and explore our neighborhood and visit different places, but it is a safety risk," Rizzo said.

WXMI The NE intersection of 52nd and Wilson Ave is the site of a proposed "Panhandle Market."

The intersection could get even busier with a proposed project called "Panhandle Market." A developer is looking to bring a Trader Joe's and other commercial tenants to the northeast corner of the intersection, working with 8 neighbors to rezone their combined 10-plus acres.

Rizzo says as the area has grown, so has the traffic.

"We just had a new Grandville Middle School built right in this area, which also has increased traffic," Rizzo said. "It is getting crazier and crazier, especially with the Costco traffic and the Rivertown Mall."

WATCH: Wyoming neighbors raise concerns over a proposed Panhandle Market development at 52nd and Wilson Ave

Wyoming neighbors raise concerns over a proposed Panhandle Market development at 52nd and Wilson Ave

The Wyoming Planning Commission has approved a motion to deny the rezoning request at a June 11th meeting.

When reached for comment on the proposal, Show Grand Rapids Real Estate, the developers on the project, directed FOX 17 to a document that reads: "The Commission and Council are being asked one question — change the zoning of the eight surveyed parcels shown at left from ER to B-1. Nothing else. This is not a vote on a specific grocery, restaurant, drive-through, building footprint, or traffic-flow layout — those are Site Plan Review questions for the next phase."

Show Grand Rapids The 8 residents that want the area rezoned.

The document also rebuts traffic concerns, saying: "The corridor on which the project sits is already programmed for improvement, which reduces, rather than increases, the traffic risk."

Show Grand Rapids also shared results from a survey conducted by the group between March and May of 2026. It shows about 73% of the neighbors in the Panhandle area are in support of the project.

If you want to complete the survey click here.

SHOW GRAND RAPIDS Survey results conducted by Show Grand Rapids.

Rizzo says the current reality is busy enough.

"The posted speed limit is 45 (MPH) however, because we have so many highways connecting us, people are going too fast," Rizzo said.

The city says there will be a first and second reading of the rezoning request at City Council meetings on July 6th and Aug. 3rd.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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