Police: Dave & Buster's worker shot teen who was threatening others with a gun

The Dave &amp; Buster's location in Kentwood.
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A worker at the Dave & Buster's in Kentwood shot a teen who was threatening others with a gun, police revealed.

Officers responded to the Dave & Buster's off of 28th Street on Saturday, March 7 around 8:34 p.m. for a shooting. They found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound and took a person of interest into custody.

On Monday, investigators said that person is a 22-year-old employee of Dave & Buster's. Information collected by detectives, including witness accounts and videos, shows the 17-year-old boy pointing a gun at several people outside the business.

Some of the videos showed the employee then draw his own pistol and shoot at the teen.

That 22-year-old was interviewed by detectives and released from custody, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Investigators said he is cooperating with them.

The 17-year-old continues to receive treatment in the ICU, per police.

Another person, a 28-year-old man, was arrested in connection to the incident on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department 616-656-6580, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

