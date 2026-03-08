Police say juvenile shot at Dave & Busters in Kentwood, person of interest taken into custody

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is investigating after someone shot a juvenile at the Dave and Busters on 28th St. on Saturday night.

They got the call around 8:30 p.m. and they found the person shot. The victim went to the hospital.

Police did not share the exact age of the young person, or if the shooting happened inside or in the parking lot of the restaurant chain. They said they found shell casings on scene.

One person of interest was taken into custody, and police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department 616-656-6580, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

